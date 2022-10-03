NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

