Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 552,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 540,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252,819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 98,627 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,848,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXE stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.