Sandy Spring Bank Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

EGBN opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.