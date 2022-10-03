Sandy Spring Bank Has $745,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $42.98 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

