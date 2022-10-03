UMB Bank n.a. Sells 405 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $70.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.