UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.30 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

