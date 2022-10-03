UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $267.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

