UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

CBOE opened at $117.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

