Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

HD stock opened at $275.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

