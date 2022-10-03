Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $30,000 Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP opened at $73.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.32 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.