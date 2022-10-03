Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDV opened at $22.53 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.