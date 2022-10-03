BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,550.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,517,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $14,950.00.

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $15,250.00.

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $14,700.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

