Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $36,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 33,746 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Trading Down 2.1 %

BKH opened at $67.73 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.