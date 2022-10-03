Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $127.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average of $144.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.