DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MEAR opened at $49.65 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

