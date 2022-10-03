DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.