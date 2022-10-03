Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59,212 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,419,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,185,000 after purchasing an additional 638,574 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 2.2 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

