DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at about $811,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,417,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $52.04 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

