Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,972 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,776,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,865,000 after buying an additional 325,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $79.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $178.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

