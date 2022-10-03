Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 770,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after acquiring an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after acquiring an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hubbell Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

HUBB opened at $223.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.93. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.