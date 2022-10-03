Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 16,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $430.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

