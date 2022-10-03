Insider Buying: LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($154,059.93).
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
LMP stock opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.13) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 223.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47).
LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
Further Reading
