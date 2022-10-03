Insider Buying: LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($154,059.93).

LMP stock opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.13) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 223.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 277.17 ($3.35).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

