Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,823 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Epizyme worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,522,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 41.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 3,162,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 24.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,450,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 1,465,248 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 90.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 3,460,034 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 23.5% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,774,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 1,289,328 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme Price Performance

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $247.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPZM. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Epizyme

(Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.