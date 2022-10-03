Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,819 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 5.45% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 98,627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,065 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PXE stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

