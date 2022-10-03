Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $66.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.