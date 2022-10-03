Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $67.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

