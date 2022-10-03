David J Yvars Group Buys 9,595 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.