David J Yvars Group Buys 9,595 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.