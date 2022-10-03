Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,093.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

