Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $66.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

