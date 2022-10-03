Five Oceans Advisors Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 36.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

Microsoft stock opened at $232.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.