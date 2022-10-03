Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 277.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $232.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $232.73 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

