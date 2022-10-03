Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in Microsoft by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 1,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.44. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

