Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,848 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $15,109,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $7,863,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,002,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 968,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,343,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $451,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

MSFT stock opened at $232.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

