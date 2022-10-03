Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.29 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.93% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,857,000 after purchasing an additional 454,275 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,903,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,957,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $57.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

