Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.86% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $48.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

