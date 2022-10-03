Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $64.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.