Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 39,409 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 38.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 140.3% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 728.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

UJAN opened at $29.19 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

