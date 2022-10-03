Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $69.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

