Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 7.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 441,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 457.1% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 240,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.

