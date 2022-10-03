iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,932 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 887,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 265,779 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

