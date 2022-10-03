Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 216 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $275.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

