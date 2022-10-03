Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 86,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $239.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average of $239.02. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.