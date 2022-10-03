Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $80,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,765,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 67,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $318.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.17. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $318.24 and a one year high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

