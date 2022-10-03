1,650 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 127,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $66.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.