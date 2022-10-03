Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $85.78 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

