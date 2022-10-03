Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

CCI opened at $144.55 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

