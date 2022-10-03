Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,797,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,705,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $223.70 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.91.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

