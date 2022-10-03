Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Griffon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.63. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $34.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 8.90%. Analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

