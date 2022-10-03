Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 66.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

