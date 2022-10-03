Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 47,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

CII opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

